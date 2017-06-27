Husband and wife accused of sexual battery on teen

CUTLER BAY, FLA. (WHDH) – A man and woman from Cutler Bay have been arrested for allegedly sexually battering the woman’s teenage sister.

According to Miami-Dade Police, 50-year-old Dale Leary and 21-year-old Marta San Jose face several charges, including lewd and lascivious conduct on a child, possession of child pornography and engaging in a sexual act with a familial child.

Police said San Jose first came from Spain to live with Leary as part of a foreign exchange program when she was 16. Upon San Jose’s 18th birthday, Leary divorced his wife and married San Jose.

Later on, San Jose’s parents, unaware of their daughter’s marriage, sent their 14-year-old daughter to accompany her home back to Spain. Upon arriving to Miami, the teen was manipulated by her sister, and sexually battered by Leary, according to police.

Police also said Leary took nude photos of the victim after he and San Jose got her drunk.

Leary and San Jose were arrested while the victim was reunited with her parents in Spain.

Police fear there may be more victims of this couple. If you have any information that can help investigators, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

