REVERE, MA (WHDH) - The husband of a Lynn elementary school teacher has been charged with her murder after she was found dead inside her Revere home.

Police arrested Vanessa MacCormack’s husband, Andrew MacCormack, 29, Tuesday. He is accused of killing his 30-year-old wife, who was found dead Saturday afternoon at their home on Grand View Avenue.

Officials said MacCormack showed obvious signs of physical trauma when police officers found her around 3:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The state’s chief medical examiner made preliminary findings that she had suffered a blunt force injury to the head, sharp force injuries to the neck and asphyxiation.

Authorities said evidence suggested that the killer “went to great lengths” in an effort to clean up the crime scene and dispose of related items.

Andrew MacCormack’s arrest followed the recovery of surveillance video, the execution of a search warrant, interviews with multiple witnesses, examination of phone and other records and other tips, according to investigators.

“Prosecutors and police detectives have worked literally around the clock since Saturday afternoon to solve Vanessa’s murder,” Suffolk County District Attorney Daniel Conley said. “The evidence suggests that her murder was a crime of domestic violence, committed in the very place where she should have been safest – her own home.”

MacCormack worked as a second grade teacher at Connery Elementary School in Lynn. Family members described MacCormack as the world’s best mother to her 1-year-old daughter, a loving wife and a devoted daughter and sister.

“I hope for my sister to be remembered as a beautiful mother, sister, wife, cousin, daughter and teacher,” said Angela Masucci, MacCormack’s sister, in a statement. “My sister was truly a good person with a heart of gold. Family was everything to her. My heart is so broken that she is gone. I just hope her legacy may live on and we get answers about her death.”

MacCormack’s death remains under investigation. Her husband is scheduled to appear Wednesday in Chelsea District Court.

Vanessa Maccormack's husband due before judge today.. Accused of murdering the 2nd grade teacher in their #Revere home. #7News pic.twitter.com/X4UxR3mVpF — Victoria Warren (@vwarrenon7) September 27, 2017

