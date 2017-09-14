Husband of hospital shooting victim says he too feared being killed by wife’s son

HEBRON, N.H. (WHDH) — The husband of a 70-year-old New Hampshire woman who authorities say was shot to death by her son Tuesday at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center opened up about the tragedy, explaining what it was like as he helplessly watched the killing.

Pamela Ferriere, of Groton, was murdered Tuesday afternoon when her son, Travis Frink, 48, of Rhode Island, allegedly opened fire on her as she underwent treatment for an aneurysm in the hospital’s intensive care unit.

Court documents say Frink admitted to police officers that he traveled from Rhode Island with intentions of killing his mother. He was arraigned Wednesday and ordered held without bail.

Her husband, Robert Ferriere, witnessed the crime and said that he too feared he would be killed as well when he walked back into his wife’s hospital room.

“I never thought I would see a murder right in front of me, but yesterday I did,” Ferriere said. “She said ‘oh no,’ and I turned around, and he was pointing the gun at her. I heard three or four shots.”

Robert Ferriere, who did not want to appear on camera, went on to say “I ran right in there, and he still had the gun in his hand. He could have blown me away, but he didn’t. He just calmly walked by me.”

Frink was mentally stable when “on his drugs,” according to Robert Ferriere, but “he got off them several times.” He said his wife had a good relationship with Frink, but that his son suffers from PTSD due to time spent in the military.

Those who worked with Ferriere say they are shocked by the murder.

