HYANNIS, Mass. (WHDH) – A puppy in Hyannis received a surgery that may have saved his life.

Seamus, a 10-week-old puppy, had a condition that was restricting food from getting to his stomach.

The procedure took a team of six medical specialists to perform, but the good news—Seamus has returned home and is recovering well.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)