Hydrochloric acid spill at Attleboro industrial park causes evacuations

ATTLEBORO, MA (WHDH) - A hydrochloric acid spill Wednesday morning caused evacuations at an industrial park in Attleboro.

Firefighters responded around 7 a.m. to Engineered Materials Solutions on Perry Avenue for a report of a chemical spill.

Officials said employees arrived at work and were greeted by a large vapor cloud inside a building, which prompted an immediate evacuation of the complex.

A hazardous materials team was called in after 50 gallons of the chemical leaked out, producing a toxic cloud in a production area.

The leak has since been brought under control, but employees are not being allowed back into the building were the leak occurred.

Cleanup crews are working at the scene. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the leak is under investigation.

