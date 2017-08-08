Hydrogen cyanide alarm at Chelsea MWRA facility prompts massive response

CHELSEA (WHDH) - Dozens of Firefighters and hazmat crews are responding to an MWRA sewage treatment facility in Chelsea after readings in the building tested positive for hydrogen cyanide.

Officials responded to the facility on Marginal Street after an alarm went off around 4 a.m. on Tuesday. Hydrogen cyanide is a colorless, extremely poisonous and flammable liquid.

Crews have shut down power in the building, which is under construction. No one was inside at the time.

Boston fire is assisting as crews work to resolve the situation.

No injuries have been reported.

