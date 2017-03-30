I-195 reopens after gas main break in Providence

PROVIDENCE, RI (AP) - New details are out about the gas main rupture in Providence.

I-195 is back open Thursday morning.

Crews shut down the highway and several roads following a significant gas leak Wednesday night.

According to National Grid, and underground main ruptured. It has since been turned off.

Several nearby businesses were evacuated.

No one was hurt.

