I-495 in Andover closed ‘indefinitely’ after truck hauling chemicals goes up in flames

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Officials say Interstate 495 north in Andover has been shut down until further notice due to a chemical fire that broke out inside a truck on Monday afternoon.

Crews responded around 11:30 a.m.to an area just north of Interstate 93 and found a tractor-trailer truck that was fully engulfed in flames. A team of 20 hazmat members was called in after firefighters learned hazardous materials were on board.

Officials say the flames broke out when chemicals in the truck came into contact with each other, sparking multiple explosions in the trailer.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area. There is no access to the highway at this time. All lanes on the northbound side are closed “indefinitely,” according to state police.

Crews are closely monitoring the truck and working to contain the fire. Procedures have been put in place to minimize extension outside the vehicle and into the Fish Brook watershed. The hazmat team is monitoring the area by air to prevent any risk to residents and motorists in the area. At this time, no one has been evacuated from their homes.

Officials say more than 1,000 gallons of liquids and an unknown quantity of solid material were on board the truck.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

