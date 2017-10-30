I-495 in Andover closed ‘indefinitely’ due to truck fire

ANDOVER, MA (WHDH) - Officials say Interstate 495 north in Andover has been shut down due to an apparent chemical fire in a truck.

Crews responded around 2 p.m. to an area just north of Interstate 93 and found a tractor-trailer truck that was fully engulfed in flames.

A hazmat team was called to the scene.

All lanes on the northbound side are closed.

State Police say I-495 N will be closed “indefinitely” while crews respond to the incident.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

State hazardous materials team, Andover Fire Dept. on scene of apparent chemical fire in tractor-trailer. 495NB remains closed indefinitely. https://t.co/IXgCbgmlcv — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 30, 2017

State hazardous materials team, Andover Fire Dept. on scene of apparent chemical fire in tractor-trailer. 495NB remains closed indefinitely. https://t.co/IXgCbgmlcv — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) October 30, 2017

#MAtraffic Alert: Andover, I-495 NB, North of I-93: Truck fire, all lanes are closed NB. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) October 30, 2017

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)