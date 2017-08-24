I-95 in Reading closed due to multi-vehicle crash

READING, MA (WHDH) - Interstate 95 in Reading has been shut down due to a serious, multi-vehicle crash.

Massachusetts State Police responded around 10 a.m. to the crash on the northbound side of the highway near exit 38.

All travel lanes have been closed. The only the breakdown lane is open to traffic.

It’s not clear how many vehicles were involved, but video from Sky7 showed at least three cars and a motorcycle that had crashed.

Police are reporting serious injuries. Traffic is backed up for miles.

No additional details were immediately available.

