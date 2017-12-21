‘I am still in a bit of shock over it’: Son of Worcester burned car victim speaks to 7News

WORCESTER, Mass. (WHDH) — 7News spoke with the son of a woman whose body was found inside of a burned-out car in Worcester last week.

Police said Cynthia Webb, 59, was found dead in the truck of her torched car in Worcester’s Hope Cemetery. Her son, Brad Webb, lives in Kentucky and said a detective called him to break the bad news.

“Of course the worst fears go through your head but I’m her son and I loved her and I wanted to hold out hope. Maybe it wasn’t her, maybe they got it wrong. I think I went into shock for several days and I am still in a bit of shock over it,” said Brad Webb.

Brad Webb said his mother lived in Sterling and grew up in Acton. Her family owned a dance studio and she was a lifelong ballet dancer. Recently, she was making a living at an adult club.

“That doesn’t define who she was. Standard stereotypes should not apply because thing I can tell you for sure that I know about my mom, although she was older, I think she was more there as a motherly figure to everybody,” said Brad Webb. He said his mother lived with her boyfriend of 13 years and was a loving mother and grandmother who related to people.

Police said Webb met Steven Foley, 56, at the club and met up with him the day before her body was found. Foley, a registered Level 3 sex offender, was charged with burning a car but not Webb’s murder. Her son said he had never heard Foley’s name before and described him as a “random person.”

