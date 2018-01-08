‘I am the storm’: Tom Brady breaks silence ahead of playoff tilt with Titans

(WHDH) — With an AFC Divisional playoff game against the Tennessee Titans looming, five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady took to social media Monday morning to remind the world that he and his team should still be feared, despite swirling rumors regarding turmoil in Foxboro.

On Friday, ESPN’s Seth Wickersham reported that a rift between Brady, Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft was threatening to bring an 18-year run of unprecedented success to an abrupt end after the season.

Brady’s philosophic Instagram post makes it clear that no matter what is said, he means business and is driven to capture a sixth Lombardi Trophy.

“Fate whispers to the warrior, ‘You cannot withstand the storm.’ The warrior whispers back, ‘I am the storm,” Brady wrote.

The trio of Brady, Belichick and Kraft issued a statement on Friday after the report was released, saying “we stand united.” The statement also called Wickersham’s report “unsubstantiated, highly exaggerated and flat out inaccurate.”

The Patriots and Titans play Saturday night at 8:15 p.m. at Gillette Stadium.

