‘I hate the New England Patriots,’ FBI Director James Comey says

WASHINGTON (WHDH) - FBI Director James Comey testified Monday on Capitol Hill before a House Intelligence Committee hearing on allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and proclaimed his hate for the New England Patriots in the process.

The Committee, which is looking into whether President Trump’s campaign colluded with the Russians during the election, asked Comey why Vladimir Putin disliked democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

Comey responded to the question with an unexpected metaphor that revealed his hatred for the Patriots, of all things.

“To put it in a homely metaphor, I hate the New England Patriots. No matter who they play, I want them to lose,” Comey said. “So at the same time I am routing against the Patriots and hoping their opponent beats them because there are only two teams on the field.”

Comey went on to say that investigative findings indicate that Russia opposed the idea of Clinton as president more than Trump.

Ironically enough, Tom Brady praised the FBI’s efforts on Monday in recovering his stolen Super Bowl jerseys.

Comey said he is a Giants fan.

FBI Director Comey: “I hate the New England Patriots, and no matter who they play, I’d like them to lose.” pic.twitter.com/l2wE63IzpF — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 20, 2017

