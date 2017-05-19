‘I heard screams’: Girl struck, seriously hurt by school van while in crosswalk

ACTON, MA (WHDH) - An eighth grade girl was struck and injured Friday morning by a school van in Acton, authorities said.

Emergency officials responded around 7:30 a.m. to the incident on Main Street and found a backpack, books and a sneaker scattered in the road.

Authorities said the student, 14, was crossing Main Street when she was struck in the crosswalk near the town’s police and fire station.

“I heard screams and there were a lot of screams,” witness Jon Chase told 7News. “I saw the woman lying in the street. She was motionless and her body was twisted.”

The girl was airlifted to Mass General Hospital with serious injuries, where she is said to be in stable condition.

Authorities said the driver of the van, a 50-year-old woman, had a 15-year-old student on board the van.

Investigators could be seen testing the breaks of the school van at the scene. Police believe the girl stepped out in the path of the van.

“She never opened her eyes. I just hope that she’s okay,” Chase said.

The incident is under investigation. No charges have been filed against the driver.

