‘I lost the love of my life’: Mother of man Hernandez killed is reliving pain

BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — The mother of the man former New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was convicted of killing says she's convinced justice was done even if the murder charge gets erased.

Courts in Massachusetts customarily vacate the convictions of defendants who die before their appeals are heard. Hernandez was serving a life sentence for killing Odin Lloyd when he hanged himself in his cell earlier this week.

Lloyd’s mother, Ursula Ward, says a jury found Hernandez guilty of killing her son and that’s good enough for her.

She says Hernandez’s suicide in prison has reopened old wounds and she’s reliving the pain of her son’s 2013 murder.

“I lost my best friend. I lost my son. I lost the love of my life,” she told reporters Friday.

An abatement law could mean Hernandez’s estate receives an additional $6 million. Ward’s attorney Douglas Sheff challenged the Patriots to instead voluntarily make payments to the families of the victims.

“No amount of money in the world can bring Odin back,” Ward told reporters. She says she’s fighting for other families in similar situations.

