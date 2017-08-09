‘I plan to keep fighting’: Jerry Remy gives update on cancer battle

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Red Sox broadcaster Jerry Remy issued an update Wednesday on his ongoing battle with cancer, vowing that he would “keep fighting.”

Remy, 64, was diagnosed with lung cancer for a fifth time earlier this summer during his regular three-month exam.

Remy played for Boston from 1978-84 and is a member of the team’s Hall of Fame.

“I’m still recovering from the lung cancer surgery I had back in June and will soon enter the next stage of my cancer treatment. I’ve met with my doctors and I’ll start receiving chemotherapy treatments late this month. I have some difficult challenges in front of me, but I plan to keep fighting this thing. I’d like to thank everybody for their many thoughts and prayers and continued support,” Remy said in a statement.

