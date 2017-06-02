‘I saw her bounce off the bed’: Bella Bond’s mother describes toddler’s death

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of Bella Bond took the stand Friday in the murder trial against her daughter’s accused killer and ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy.

McCarthy is accused of killing the 2-year-old girl, whose body was found stuffed in a trash bag on a Deer Island beach in 2015.

On the stand and in tears, Rachelle Bond described the horrifying moment in which McCarthy allegedly punched the child to death as she laid in her bed.

“I just saw her bounce off the bed,” Bond said. “She bounced up and came back down.”

Bond told jurors that McCarthy punched the child in the stomach with his fist, leaving her in an unresponsive state. Bond claimed to have tried CPR on her daughter, but Bella never responded. Bond said Bella’s head was “swollen and gray.”

“She just died. It was her time. She was a demon.” McCarthy allegedly told Bond after killing the toddler.

After Bella’s death, Bond told the court that McCarthy grabbed her by the throat, threatened to kill her and then held her hostage in a heroin-induced haze.

McCarthy felt as if Bella needed to follow stricter rules when it came to discipline, according to Bond. Bond said McCarthy would often lock Bella in the closet for being “fresh.”

Bond agreed to testify against McCarthy after making an immunity deal with prosecutors. She previously pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact for allegedly helping McCarthy dispose of Bella’s body. She is slated to be set free upon conclusion of the trial.

For months, Bella was only known as “Baby Doe” as authorities struggled to identify her. A composite image of the girl was shared by millions on social media.

