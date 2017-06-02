‘I saw her bounce off the bed’: Rachelle Bond testifies against daughter’s accused killer

BOSTON (WHDH) - The mother of Bella Bond took the stand Friday in the murder trial against her daughter’s accused killer and ex-boyfriend, Michael McCarthy.

McCarthy is accused accused of killing the 2-year-old girl whose body was found stuffed in a trash bag on a Deer Island beach in 2015.

On the stand and in tears, Bond described the horrifying moment in which McCarthy allegedly punched the child to death as she laid in her bed.

“I just saw she bounced off the bed,” Bond said. “She bounced up and came back down.”

Bond told jurors that McCarthy punched the child in the stomach with his fist, leaving her in an unresponsive state. She claimed to have tried CPR on her daughter, but she never responded.

“She just died. It was her time. She was a demon.” McCarthy allegedly told Bond after killing the toddler.

After the child’s death, Bond told the court that McCarthy threatened to kill her and held her hostage in a heroin-induced haze.

Bond agreed to testify against McCarthy after making an immunity deal with prosecutors. She previously pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact for allegedly helping McCarthy dispose of Bella’s body. She is slated to be set free upon conclusion of the trial.

