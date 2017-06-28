‘I saw people jumping out of windows’: Intense fire breaks out at Quincy rooming house

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Fire officials in Quincy are working to determine the cause of a blaze that broke out early Wednesday at a rooming house.

Crews responded around 3 a.m. for a report of a fire at an apartment on Winter Street and found flames shooting into the night sky.

Officials say the blaze forced 20 people from their homes and sent six others to the hospital.

One person jumped from a second-story window because the flames were so intense.

“I went to the back porch and the whole back porch was up in flames,” one resident said when asked about the dramatic makeup call. “Then I looked up and I saw people jumping out of the windows and stuff. One guy jumped out the front window.

Officials say the blaze broke out in the back of the building, where most of the damage is.

Firefighter rescued two other residents upon arrival, including one person who was hanging out of a window.

Crews spent several hours working to extinguish the fire. A cleanup process is underway.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)