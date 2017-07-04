‘I saw the car flying’: Witnesses recount Boston taxi crash that injured 10

BOSTON (WHDH) — Massachusetts State Police continue to investigate a crash outside Boston’s Logan Airport that left ten cab drivers injured.

Many of the drivers injured Monday afternoon when a Metro taxi driver supposedly mistook the gas pedal for the break have not yet returned to work as their East Boston station sits all boarded up. Police say the most seriously wounded man is still at Mass General Hospital.

“When I come outside, I see eight people. Two under the car,” one witness told 7News.

Authorities say a 56-year old Cambridge man popped the curb and slammed into a group of people standing outside a breakroom at the taxi station.

“I saw the car flying almost 60 miles per hour,” Mohamed Shariff said.

Shariff was one of many who jumped into action and actually lifted the out-of-control cab up off those who were hit.

“We pushed the car back. I was the one that opened the car to the driver and got him out,” Shariff said.

Police say the incident is still under investigation and that they will not make a decision on charges until they’ve completed a crash reconstruction and examination of the cab.

An investigation into the driver’s history revealed no red flags in relation to terrorism, according to police.

Since the crash, barricades have been put up around the area to avoid future incidents.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)