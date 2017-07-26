‘I think it’s a disgrace’: Local transgender vet disgusted with Trump’s military ban

DANVERS (WHDH) - President Donald Trump abruptly declared a ban Wednesday on transgender troops serving anywhere in the U.S. military, leaving some local veterans shocked, appalled and disgusted.

Alishia Ouellette, a transgender Navy veteran and retired Danvers firefighter, said President Trump’s decision to ban transgender people from the military is discrimination.

“I think it’s a disgrace and a shame to deny anyone who is capable, and willing, and has a love of country from serving our country,” Ouellette said.

Ouellette says she doesn’t understand the president’s reasoning for this and that transgender people who want to serve should be allowed to serve.

“Why? What’s the point of all this? You’re discriminating against a segment of society. You’re going after what the country is about, which is supposed to be equality for all,” Ouellette said.

Outvets CEO and founder Bryan Bishop is questioning the timing of this decision.

“I’m kind of shocked, just confused in a way because with everything going on in the country, all of a sudden this is here,” Bishop said.

Bishop said the medical costs the president cited are negligible and that he believes the decision isn’t pushing the country forward.

When we start going back into discriminatory rhetoric again, the country’s going backwards. It’s not going forward,” Bishop said.

The Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition said the news affects thousands, calling it a sad and unfortunate attack on people serving in the military.

“Transgender people represent about 15,000 people today nationwide and these are folks that are serving their country like other members of the armed forces,” Mason Dunn said of the Massachusetts Transgender Political Coalition.

Both Gov. Baker and Attorney General Maura Healey do not support the president’s decision.

