‘I think she saved his life’: Mother shields toddler son from falling branch, power lines

ARLINGTON, MA (WHDH) - A woman walking with her young son in Arlington on Monday afternoon was struck and injured when a massive tree branch snapped under the weight of heavy snow and intense winds.

“It’s the best things that someone could do. Our son is a wonderful person and I think she saved his life,” Jonnie Dredge said of his wife Sarah, who shielded their toddler son from the falling tree limb.

Sarah was playing with her 2-year-old son on Bellevue Road and Morton Road when the branch suddenly crashed to the ground.

Sarah suffered a concussion, and miraculously, her little boy escaped without injury.

“I saw that whole branch coming down on them with all the snow raining down,” a Sarah’s sister told 7News. “I was like, oh my god, they are crushed under there.”

Arlington police said a utility pole, live electrical lines and a power transformer also came down. One vehicle was damaged.

“God was watching out for them. I really though somebody was going to be dead for sure,” the witness said.

Police said they are amazed that the two escaped without serious injuries.

