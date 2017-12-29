LITTLETON, MA (WHDH) — A Salisbury man told 7News he is lucky to be alive after an oil tanker rolled onto his car Wednesday in Littleton.

Christopher Beausoleil said he was on his way to the movie theater to see the new “Star Wars” movie with his brother.

Beausoleil was driving on the southbound side of I-495 when he said an oil tanker clipped his Ford Focus. Both vehicles ended up on the other side of the highway and his car was crushed underneath the tanker.

“I actually thought I was dead. I thought I was dying,” said Beausoleil.

Beausoleil said bystanders and firefighters rushed to the scene to help him. He thought a tree had landed on top of his car before firefighters told him the oil tanker was on top of him.

For an hour, firefighters sawed and cut pieces of the car away to free him.

Beausoleil said he was alert the whole time and even talked “Star Wars” with the crews rescuing him.

He was freed and taken to the hospital with three broken ribs and numb fingers from the single-digit temperatures. The driver of the tanker was also taken to the hospital.

Police said Beausoleil crossed into the tanker’s lane but he said he was in the right lane getting ready to exit the highway when he was clipped.

