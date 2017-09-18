‘I thought it was Yellowstone Park’: Powerful geyser forms on Boston Common

BOSTON (WHDH) - Water could be seen shooting high into the air Monday morning after a pipe burst on Boston Common and created a powerful geyser that soaked the area.

Videos from the scene showed a forceful stream of water blasting out of control. Officials say it was caused by a water main break during routine maintenance.

Officials say a contractor found a leak in an area on the Common across from Loews Theater, which later turned into a major break around 9:30 a.m.

Witnesses described the geyser as an “absurd” sight. The pipe was shut off around 10:30 a.m., but many people walking in the area were soaked.

The break did not have an impact on the water supply to buildings and residences in the area. It’s since been repaired.

“It was spectacular. I thought it was Yellowstone Park,” one witness told 7News.

The disruption did not impact MBTA service or underground parking at the Common.

View video from the scene below:

Giant water mane burst in Boston common looks like a geyser! @BostonDotCom pic.twitter.com/5AhqfCqyvP — Amy Sterling (@amyleesterling) September 18, 2017

This is what it looks like when a geyser forms on the Boston Common pic.twitter.com/azRYNnD4Hs — David Harris (@davharris) September 18, 2017

