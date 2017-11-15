‘I thought she was dead’: Child left pinned after car crashes into home

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A 6-year-old child was injured Wednesday morning when a car slammed into a home in Brockton, leaving her pinned under the vehicle.

Family members tell 7News that the young girl was getting ready for school when a sedan suddenly struck the home on Colonel Bell Drive.

“If the car came a little bit closer, it would have killed her,” said Mike Prince, the girl’s grandfather. “All I saw is my grand baby pinned between the car and the building.”

Prince says his 29-year-old daughter was getting her little girl ready to go to school when the car crashed into the home.

A family member in another room says she felt the impact shake the home.

Rescue crews were able to free the girl. Her family says her injuries did not appear to be serious.

“I thought she was dead, but she’s alright though,” Prince said.

The driver of the car was apologetic, according to the family.

The cause of the crash is not clear. It’s not known if the driver will face charges.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)