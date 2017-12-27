RALEIGH, NC (WHDH) — A North Carolina family received long lost possessions of their veteran family member.

The daughter-in-law of a World War II soldier said she received a call about medals found in Missouri that belonged to her father-in-law, WWII veteran Edward Fells.

She said she did not know the medals existed.

The medals had been lost by a cleaning crew eleven years ago.

