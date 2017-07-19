Ice Age fossils discovered during LA subway dig

LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - Ancient fossils continue to be uncovered by crews who are expanding the LA subway line.

Some of the fossils are at least 10,000 years old.

Last year, workers found a mammoth’s tusk and teeth from a mastodon and earlier this year they discovered a camel’s forearm and a sloth’s leg bone.

All of the fossils will be moved to the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County.

And LA isn’t the only place where they are celebrating a big discovery connected to the Ice Age. A crew removed an 800 pound mammoth skull from the ground in South Dakota on Tuesday. It was first discovered in the 1990’s and experts believe the mammoth skull dates back about 26,000 years.

