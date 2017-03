SOUTH BOSTON (WHDH) — This year’s South Boston St. Patrick’s Day parade will be shortened due to concerns about snow and ice.

The parade’s route will only go down Broadway. It will start at the Broadway T Station and end at Ferragut Road.

Two years ago, organizers did the same thing because of snow.

