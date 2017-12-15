Ice comes off box truck, shatters car windshield in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Mass. (WHDH) — A Lancaster woman said she was terrified as a chunk of ice came off of a box truck and shattered her car’s windshield.

Diane Harrison was driving on Route 117 when she said the ice came off the truck and crashed into her car. Harrison and her elderly passenger were both left covered in shards of glass but were otherwise OK.

“It’s a miracle that glass didn’t go in my eyes,” said Harrison.

Harrison said the truck kept driving on Route 117 and did not stop. Police are urging drivers to clean off their vehicles.

“Especially now during the winter time, we stress that people take time, clear off their vehicles completely. The snow up on top, especially, it can ice over. And when that ice flies off, it can be a deadly projectile,” said Lancaster Police Officer Jose Miletti.

Police said drivers who do not clear off their cars or trucks can face a fine of up to $200.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)