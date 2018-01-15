KENT, CT (WHDH) — Heavy rain and ice damns led to evacuations for people in one Connecticut town.

Kent fire officials said the water rose Saturday morning, leaving cars underwater and houses partially submerged.

A rescue boat had to help evacuate six people in one neighborhood and bring them to a local senior center.

Firefighters said no one was hurt and crews are monitoring the flow of ice dams.

