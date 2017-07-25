ICE: Massachusetts court decision ‘weakens’ law enforcement

BOSTON (AP) — An immigration official says a ruling by the highest court in Massachusetts that said police do not have the authority to detain people suspected of being in the U.S. illegally puts communities at risk.

The ruling by the Supreme Judicial Court said Massachusetts police officers do not have the power to arrest someone not facing criminal charges, even if federal authorities have requested their detention.

C.M. Cronen, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Boston field office director, said in a statement “this ruling weakens local law enforcement agencies’ ability to protect their communities.”

He says ICE is reviewing the decision to determine its next steps.

The decision came in the case of Sreynuon Lunn, who was detained by court officers in February even though criminal charges against him had been dismissed.

