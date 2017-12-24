Ice storm leaves behind damage in Massachusetts

WALTHAM, MA (WHDH) -

An ice storm that cut through southern New England on Saturday left behind damage and caused multiple crashes across Massachusetts.

In Waltham, a tree split in half and took down power lines outside of a home. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Snow, freezing rain and cold temperatures caused slick travel on Saturday, sending cars spinning and sliding off roads.

A driver in Weston survived a rollover wreck.

In Bolton, a plow driver found a motorist who went off the road after crashing into a utility pole. The driver was taken to the hospital.

In Littleton, a branch went through the windshield of a car.

A truck overturned and went off the road in Sturbridge.

A downed branch fell on power lines in Saugus, sparking a fire.

Despite the widespread damage, no serious injuries were reported.

