Iconic Massachusetts bowling alley to close

CAMBRIDGE (WHDH) - Cambridge’s Lanes & Games, a decades-old bowling alley, is closing its doors for good to make way for a new housing development.

Locals flocked to the beloved bowling alley to compete in weekend leagues, share laughs and have fun. The business wished its customers a tearful farewell, posting on Facebook that the lanes will “fall silent forever” after Sunday.

“Today, Lanes & Games is waiting for her final curtain call – her one last weekend before her lanes fall silent forever. Our farewells have begun. The memories are being shared. Final pictures… final laughs… final moments …. final tears … final Goodbyes…,” a Facebook post read.

The alley served as staple in the community for decades, located on the Concord Turnpike, where many gathered at the sports bar to watch big games.

The alley is shutting down because the Cambridge Planning Board approved a new housing development, which will consist of 320 apartment units, according to Eater.com.

“Thank you, everyone, for being a part of the history, the laughs, the fun and for making us a close-knit family,” the business said.

