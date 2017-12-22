FRAMINGHAM, MA (WHDH) - Ahead of Christmas, many people are preparing to hit the roads as snow is expected to fall through most of Massachusetts.

AAA reported that this marks the ninth consecutive year of increased holiday travel, creating a rush of drivers despite the rise of gas prices.

The company expects 97.4 million Americans will travel by car.

As drivers get ready to take on the roads, crews are working to keep them safe.

Dump trucks continued to pile in and out of the salt pile in Chelsea, prepping the roads for slick conditions.

Others are taking to the air to get to their holiday destinations.

AAA projects that more than 6.5 million people will fly this holiday season.

The TSA is using new automated screening lanes, also known as smart lanes, to help speed up the long lines at Logan International Airport. These are only being implemented in Terminal C.

More than 3.5 million are expected to take trains, buses and cruise ships, AAA reported.

