Icy floodwaters damage popular restaurant in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - Fast-moving floodwaters caused by Thursday’s storm rushed into a popular restaurant in Marblehad, causing significant damage.

Video at The Landing restraurant captured the moment icy seawater poured into the building as high tide battered the Massachsuetts coast.

“It was probably right at the peak of high tide. There was water coming in all over the place,” restaurant co-owner Robert Simonelli said.

Simonelli says Thursday’s flooding was the most he’s ever seen.

“Besides the water, it’s the wind.” The pressure that it brings in here and blows the ceiling up,” Simonelli said.

Insulation was torn out of the ceiling inside the restaurant.

The owners say they plan on reopening the dining room Friday night.

