Icy roads cause 20 car pileup in the Midwest

Wichita, KS (WHDH) — Slick roads are being blamed for several wrecks in Kansas.

Including a 20 car pile up in Wichita.

More than 20 cars were tangled in an icy mess on Westbound Kellogg, at the Central Business District exit in Wichita.

“We all started spinning,” said driver Jeffrey Page, “that’s what caused the big pile-up here.”

The slick roads made it impossible to stop.

Jeffry Page said cars were sandwiched together.

That’s when he climbed out his window and took his dogs with him.

He said everybody was helping each other get out of the way.

After a crash like that, the drivers had one message for anyone else on the roads that weekend.

“If you don’t have to drive,” said Page, “don’t drive at all.”

Two people in the crash were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

And the National Weather Service said parts of the Midwest could see a third wave of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)