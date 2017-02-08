Icy roads lead to dangerous driving during morning commute

WAKEFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Drivers got a dangerous start to the morning commute Wednesday as icy roads caused problems across New England.

An SUV lost control on an icy hill in Lynn and nearly hit a pedestrian before smashing into a car on Bayview Avenue. The freezing rain caught drivers and state officials by surprise as the roads turned slick Wednesday morning.

On Route 128 in Wakefield, more than 50 cars crashed into a massive pileup. No one was seriously hurt but some vehicles sustained serious damage.

“It was like a hockey rink,” said Chris Murphy. “I saw the cars in front of me starting to slide, I slowed down and then somebody hit me from behind. I slid like a hockey puck into the people in front of me.”

Two school buses also crashed on the icy roads in Mission Hill and Melrose, though only minor injuries were reported.

