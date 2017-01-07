Icy, snowy roads hazardous for drivers in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MA (WHDH) - Drivers in Bridgewater were taking it slow Saturday as roads quickly filled up with snow after getting cleared by plows.

At least 9 inches of snow has fallen in Bridgewater as of Saturday evening. Traffic on Route 24 was moving at a slow pace, with many drivers trying to follow behind plows.

At a Route 24 rest stop, people were pulling over to clear off icy windshields. One driver told 7News this is the worst driving conditions he has seen in the area in awhile.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)