For all of you pancake lovers, ihop is offering a sweet deal on Tuesday.

In honor of the restaurant chains’ 59th anniversary, participating locations will sell short stacks for just 59 cents

That’s three buttermilk pancakes for just 59 cents!

The deal will be going on from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on July 18th.

