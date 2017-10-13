SAN ANTONIO (WHDH) — An IHop waiter in Texas went from serving pancakes to serving up some justice on a would-be robber.

The waiter, Elijah Arnold, had only been working at the restaurant for two weeks when he heard three people breaking into the register.

Arnold said the alleged robber had swung a crowbar at him, which he blocked with his left arm. He then said he hit him before pulling him to the ground.

“During that process, I don’t know if my face hit the register or hit the ground or just hit him in the face, because he has a scar on his head and I have a big old bloody nose now,” Arnold said.

The waiter held down the suspect until police arrived.

Investigators are still looking for a man and woman that entered into the restaurant with the suspect.

