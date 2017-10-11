‘I’ll be there Sunday’: Tom Brady says shoulder is ‘good’ after missed practice

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - After missing practice Tuesday with a shoulder sprain in his non-throwing shoulder, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady told reporters Wednesday that he was “good” to play on Sunday against the New York Jets.

“I’m good. I’m not worried about it. I’ll be there Sunday, don’t worry about that,” Brady said when asked about the injury.

Brady reportedly suffered an AC sprain in his left shoulder last Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady was hit six times and sacked three times in the game, but New England hung on to win 19-14.

Five games into the season, Brady has already been sacked more times than he did all of last year.

