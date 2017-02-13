‘I’ll never stop as long as I’m able,’ Tom Brady says

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Even at the age of 39, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says he has no plans of slowing down or even considering retirement.

The five-time Super Bowl champion posted a photo to Facebook on Sunday of him with his daughter on the field following the Patriots’ comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons.

In a thoughtful message to his fans, Brady suggested that his playing days are nowhere near over.

“It’s hard to believe a week has passed since SB51. It’s hard to believe the game is only 60 minutes. It’s harder to believe I’ve been a Patriot for 17 years! What happens on that field with my teammates, in front of our family and fans, is almost impossible to describe. It’s mythical for me, and yet it’s real. And it’s why I’ll never stop as long as I’m able,” Brady said in the post.

Brady said his wife Gisele Bundchen begged him to retire after his latest Super Bowl win.

“Too bad, babe, I’m having too much fun right now,’” was Brady’s response.

