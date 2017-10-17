Illinois father creates ‘Wheel of Fortune’ costume for son who uses wheelchair

MELROSE PARK, Ill. (WHDH) — Anthony Alfano’s Halloween costume is bound to be the envy of many of his peers this year, once more.

The 8-year-old Illinois boy has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair. But that hasn’t stopped his dad from making sure Anthony always has a fantastic Halloween costume. In fact, he’s incorporated Anthony’s wheelchair right into the design.

“I think he deserves more so that’s why we go all out with this,” says his dad, Tony. Each year, Anthony’s dad creates a unique costume. He’s been a president, a horse jockey and a hockey goalie. This year, his dad created an elaborate costume around his favorite game show.

“We watch Wheel of Fortune everyday,” says Anthony’s mother, Deanna.

His parents say Anthony loves hearing the alphabet on the show and watching the wheel spin. Now, he’s a contestant and the wheel goes wherever he does!

Tony says designing a costume every year is a way to make Anthony a star on Halloween.

“He’s a special kid and just going to the store and getting a costume or an outfit, it’s just not him,” says Tony.

When Anthony goes out trick-or-treating, his dad says everyone is drawn to his colorful costumes.

“He likes when kids and people get excited around him,” his dad says, while Anthony gives out a shout of enthusiasm. “It’s just what we do.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)