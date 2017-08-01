The burglar didn’t know it, but a security camera was recording every move as he kicked in the door of an Illinois residence.

He was also apparently unaware that a 16-year-old girl had locked herself in a room upstairs and called her mother.

“I was 8 minutes away from my house,” the woman said. “It was so frightening, to have your child in your home and a stranger kicks your front door in.”

The mother, Bonnie Bridges, was able to watch the security camera from her phone, getting a good look at the suspect as he made his way up the stairs.

But the girl screams at the top of her lungs, scaring the burglar, who runs down the stairs and out the front door.

Bridges says her daughter ran down the stairs a minute later and saw the suspect get into a silver car and drive away.

Police say the suspect, between 55 and 65 years old, is still at large, and a reward is being issued for his capture.

For more, check out the incredible video above.

