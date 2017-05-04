Illness leads to school evacuation, several sent to hospital

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — Ten students at a Connecticut elementary school were taken to the hospital after being exposed to what authorities say was some type of gas.

Eastbury Elementary School in Glastonbury was evacuated at about 10:30 a.m. after several students attending a choir rehearsal in the cafeteria began feeling faint.

Robert DiBella, the town’s emergency management director, says the students apparently were exposed to some type of gas.

School Superintendent Alan Bookman says there was no perceptible odor. He says officials are investigating whether there may have been a problem with the ventilation system.

He says ten students were taken to the Connecticut Children’s Medical Center as a precaution.

The rest of the school’s approximately 250 students were sent to a nearby school to be reunited with their parents.

