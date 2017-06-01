‘I’m a hero’: Boy, 5, saves family from drowning in lake

A five-year-old boy is being hailed a hero after helping to rescue his family from drowning in Lake Camanche.

Benjamin Serna was riding a jet ski on the California lake with his son Joshua’s mom, 2-year old brother, and 3-year old sister in an inflatable tube, when it suddenly went flat and started to sink.

Joshua’s dad, Benjamin Serna, gave his life jacket to his mother and swam away in an attempt to carry the three to safety, but was not strong enough to make it to shore.

“We started calling out to my son at that point,” Serna said. “I remember going down, coming back up, getting a breath of air, and then yelling Joshua.”

Joshua didn’t hesitate to jump into action. He hopped on a nearby jet ski and set out to save his family.

“I just pushed the red button,” Joshua said.

Not only is Joshua just five years old, it was also his first time on a jet ski.

“He came back around and was able to get close to me. I was able to grab onto the railing of the Seadoo,” Serna said of his son.

Despite the effort, Joshua’s sister was still left stranded in the water.

“I picked her up and I put her right over here,” Joshua said after pulling her from the water.

Two men in a nearby boat heard the screams and managed to rescue Joshua’s parents.

Once everyone was safely back to shore, Joshua realized what he had just went through.

“I just told him that it was okay. We were all okay and that he was my hero and I was very proud of him,” Serna said.

“I saved my dad. I’m a hero,” Joshua said.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)