‘I’m very happy’: Hernandez’s fiancee wipes away tears after double-murder acquittal

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ex-New England Patriots star Aaron Hernandez was acquitted Friday in the 2012 double murder of two men in Boston’s South End.

Hernandez wept in Suffolk Superior Court as the verdicts were read. After learning his fate, Hernandez looked back at his fiancee, Shayanna Jenkins Hernandez, and nodded.

RELATED: Jury finds Aaron Hernandez not guilty in 2012 Boston killings

Jenkins Hernandez spoke with 7’s Sharman Sacchetti following the jurors ruling as tears of joy streamed down her face.

“I’m very happy,” she said after Hernandez was found not guilty of first-degree murder in the killings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

The two men’s relatives sobbed audibly and uncontrollably in court Friday. Other family members had to help them out of the courtroom.

Hernandez denied killing the men. He was convicted on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)