In a sure sign of spring, Red Sox truck departs for Florida

BOSTON (AP) — Boston is moving seamlessly from football season to baseball season.

The Boston Red Sox equipment truck on Monday departed for spring training in Florida, a day after the New England Patriots closed out the NFL season with their fifth Super Bowl victory.

Dozens of fans gathered outside Fenway Park to send the truck on its way on the 1,480-mile trip to the team’s spring training home in Fort Myers.

It’s hauling an assortment of baseball equipment and supplies including more than 20,000 baseballs, 1,100 bats, 400 T-shirts, 20 cases of bubble gum and 60 cases of sunflower seeds.

The 53-foot truck is being driven for the 19th consecutive year by Milford native Al Hartz.

Red Sox pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Feb. 13.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)