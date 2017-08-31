In wake of Harvey, Boston to look at storm readiness

BOSTON (WHDH) - In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, the city of Boston says it is trying to learn from what has happened to Houston.

Mayor Marty Walsh says the city is looking into ways to protect the city if a storm of this magnitude ever hit locally.

“We’re going to take this lesson and look at the city now and see how exactly we would handle something like this,” Walsh said. “If we had something like, God forbid, this Nor’Easter or a hurricane hitting us directly, we’re going to look and start to think about how would we would handle that.”

Walsh held a meeting on Wednesday to review the city’s hurricane preparedness. He says the city will definitely need a plan for the neighborhoods along the harbor.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)