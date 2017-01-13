Inauguration Committee forgets Legal Sea Food clam chowder tradition

BOSTON (WHDH) - One Massachusetts restaurant holds a tradition of bringing New England flare to the Beltway for Inauguration Day, but the company said no one contacted them for next week’s big day.

Legal Sea Foods, a Boston-based company, has served clam chowder for Inauguration Day festivities since Ronald Reagan took office in 1981. But the restaurant chain said no one has contacted them yet to serve the famous regional cup. Or bowl.

A spokesperson for the Inaugural Committee said he was unaware of the Legal Sea Food tradition.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)